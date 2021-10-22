City Guide
Know the candidates: Wichita Falls City Council District 1

Incumbent Michael Smith and candidate Carol Murray are facing off for the seat.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council District 1 seat is up for grabs for the upcoming term. This year, incumbent Michael Smith and candidate Carol Murray are facing off for the seat.

Smith is a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls who has served on city council for 12 years. Murray owns several business in Wichita Falls and is involved with several community organizations. Both said they feel confident they will win the seat.

“I’ve learned some things and I’m empathetic to people’s problems,” said Smith.

“I’ve been an employee for many years and I’ve also been an employer for many years,” said Murray. “As a matter of fact, one of the things I would like to focus on as well is an annual survey of employee benefits at the city level.”

Murray said she hopes to use her background in operating businesses and their budgets to find better ways to spend the $196 million the city has every year.

“I believe that those skills are all transferable to running local government and it is about looking at the budget, what are we spending our money on and what are wants. Sometimes you can’t always have what you want but we do have to have certain needs in place,” said Murray.

While Smith said if he is re-elected for the district 1 city council seat, he plans to focus on job security and quality of life.

‘We need to make our town as attractive as possible, not just for our residents but to attract new jobs, new businesses,” said Smith.

“I can express my opinion and hopefully convince anyone who’s not thinking like I am, here’s a better way to look at problem,” said Smith.

“What I’d like to do is get in there and frankly go line by line, what is in the budget, what are we asking citizens to pay for,” said Murray.

Election day is on Nov. 2 but you don’t have to wait until then to cast your ballot. You can early vote now through Oct. 29.

Know the candidates:

