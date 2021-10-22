Mikey is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Mikey, a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

At 10-12 weeks old, Mikey is a sweet kitten who loves to play. While he can be shy at first, his personality definitely comes out as he warms up to new people, revealing a calm and cuddly little cat.

If you’re interested in this kitty, you’d better move fast -- Alyssa was taken with the kitten, saying she’d name him Oreo.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

