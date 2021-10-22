City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mikey is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Mikey, a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

At 10-12 weeks old, Mikey is a sweet kitten who loves to play. While he can be shy at first, his personality definitely comes out as he warms up to new people, revealing a calm and cuddly little cat.

If you’re interested in this kitty, you’d better move fast -- Alyssa was taken with the kitten, saying she’d name him Oreo.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF
No injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
No major injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC emoloyee
Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

This regal gentleman is three years old and looking to settle down.
Willard is looking for a forever home
This regal gentleman is three years old and looking to settle down.
Willard is looking for a forever home
You'll be smitten with this kitten.
Mikey is looking for a forever home
Meet Impa, the sweetest dog of all time.
Impa is looking for a forever home