Murder victim’s family starts GoFundMe for funeral services

Martin Jones is survived by his wife and three children.(Martin Jones Funeral Services GoFundMe)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A family is reaching out for support after unexpectedly losing a father.

Martin Jones was shot near his home in the Evergreen Mobile community on Oct. 9, and later passed away from his injuries. His sister has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. The fundraiser is a third of the way to its goal of $5,000.

Martin has been fondly remembered as a great man and father. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Donations for Martin’s family and burial services can be made here.

