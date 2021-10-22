City Guide
Rain chances return Friday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 83 with mostly sunny skies. We will also see the wind returning from the South. This will allow us to start warming up. Tonight, we will have a low of 63 with clear skies. Saturday looks warm. We will have a high of 88, with mostly sunny skies. It will be windy this weekend. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, we are looking at a high of 91 with windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Small Friday Morning Rain Chances
weather
