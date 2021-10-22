City Guide
Residents organize fundraiser for Patsy’s House, P.E.T.S. Clinic

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This Friday and Saturday, Patsy’s House and P.E.T.S. Clinic is getting some extra fundraising thanks to the generosity of the Wichita Falls community.

Last month, Carol Rainey and her friends in the neighborhood discussed how they could make a difference for the two organizations.

When the idea of a yard sale started floating around, they began accepting donations for items they could sell.

“They’ve given to our community so long in so many ways and we would like our community to give back in this way,” said Rainey. “The more people that show up, the more things that we get sold, the more money we can donate.”

The sale will be on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4011 Hooper Drive. It will feature new and gently used items at a marked down price.

