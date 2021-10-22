Rider PAL high school students volunteer with Southern Grit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This weekend students at Rider High Schools PALS will volunteer their time to help Southern Grit Advocacy spread the word about personal safety.

“This is a healthy, fun way to educate kids. They’ll be getting personal safety tools. Check first with an adult before you go anywhere or do anything, take as friend with you and don’t go anywhere alone. When you’re playing outside you should be playing with a friend and not by yourself,” said Vicky Payne, executive director for Southern Grit Advocacy.

The event takes place Saturday at Lake Wichita Pavilion from 9am to noon.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.