City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider PAL high school students volunteer with Southern Grit

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This weekend students at Rider High Schools PALS will volunteer their time to help Southern Grit Advocacy spread the word about personal safety.

“This is a healthy, fun way to educate kids. They’ll be getting personal safety tools. Check first with an adult before you go anywhere or do anything, take as friend with you and don’t go anywhere alone. When you’re playing outside you should be playing with a friend and not by yourself,” said Vicky Payne, executive director for Southern Grit Advocacy.

The event takes place Saturday at Lake Wichita Pavilion from 9am to noon.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an effort to bring those larger conventions and associations to the city, city council...
City of Wichita Falls breaks ground on new hotel
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC emoloyee
Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee

Latest News

Bowie ISD
BOWIE I-S-D makes major purchases
At Large Candidates
Know the candidates: Wichita Falls At Large City Councilor
The employee wasn't hurt, but police need help to identify the culprit.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying MSU car burglars
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying MSU car burglars