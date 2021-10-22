City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

SUMMARY: Wichita County election coverage

Read for interviews with local candidates, an overview of the ballot, and more.
With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the...
With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated coverage.(KBTX)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated coverage.

Scroll to find information on local elections, what’s on the state ballot, and how you can make your voice heard.

Local elections: Wichita Falls City Council, At-Large

Incumbent Bobby Whiteley faces off against newcomer John Ahearn in Wichita Falls’ at-large election. Michael Grace has the scoop on both candidates. Read more here.

Local Elections: Wichita Falls City Council, District 1

Incumbent Michael Smith and candidate Carol Murray are facing off for District 1′s City Council seat. Ebonee Coleman speaks with Smith and Murray on their backgrounds and what they’re looking to bring to District 1. Read more here.

Local Elections: Wichita Falls City Council, District 2

Three brand-new candidates are on the ballot following incumbent DeAndra Chenault choosing not to run for reelection. Reporter Tanner Deleon chats with candidates about their legislative priorities and what it means to run for downtown’s District 2. Read more here.

Vernon ISD Bond Proposal

Voters in Wilbarger county are being asked to pass a $40 million bond for the Vernon Independent School District. Chantale Belefanti interviews Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd on potentially merging two schools into one. Read more here.

What’s on the ballot?

There are eight proposed amendments to Texas’ state constitution that will be voted on during the Nov. 2 election. Two stem from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while others deal with property tax exemptions and judicial matters. Read more here, and find a sample ballot here.

What do you need to vote?

In order to vote, you must be a citizen and on the official list of registered voters. You can check the status of your voter registration here.

You also will need at least one form of photo ID, like a Texas driver’s license, US passport, or a military ID card. Your ID can be expired as long as it was valid within the last four years. For more information, and for a full list of acceptable IDs, click here.

Where can you vote on Nov. 2?

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the following locations:

LocationAddressPhone Number
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls TX 76301761-7980
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls TX 76308447-5437
Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett Rd. Wichita Falls TX 76306723-3764
Commissioner Pct 2 Building103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354--
Iowa Park Tax Office Substation400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367--
Mercy Church3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls TX 76309691-1020
Region IX Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls TX 76306636-9328
Faith Lodge #11582503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls TX 76308--
10 & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th St., Wichita Falls 76301--
Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360733-0907

Where can you vote early?

Click here to see where you can vote early in various counties.

Location & AddressDateTime
Wichita County CourthouseOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
900 7th St. Room 139, Wichita Falls TXOct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Pct 2 BuildingOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354Oct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office SubstationOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367Oct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Home DepotOct. 18-2210 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls TXOct. 2310 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-2910 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Center MallOct. 18-2211 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita FallsOct. 2311 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-2911 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Pct 4 BldgOct. 18-228 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360Oct. 23-24Closed
Oct. 25-291 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are disabled, you may be eligible for special accommodations.

A voter with a disability and their helper who are in line to vote in person may request to move ahead of other voters in line during early voting.

Curbside voting is also available for voters who physically cannot enter the polling place without personal assistance, or if there is a high likelihood that doing so will lead to injury. In that case, the eligible voter can request that an election officer bring a ballot to their car.

Questions? Want more information? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com with suggestions and coverage requests.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF
No injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
No major injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC emoloyee
Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Residents organize fundraiser for Patsy's House, PETS
Residents organize fundraiser for Patsy’s House, P.E.T.S. Clinic
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday
Martin Jones is survived by his wife and three children.
Murder victim’s family starts GoFundMe for funeral services
Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF