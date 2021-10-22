SUMMARY: Wichita County election coverage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated coverage.

Scroll to find information on local elections, what’s on the state ballot, and how you can make your voice heard.

Local elections: Wichita Falls City Council, At-Large

Incumbent Bobby Whiteley faces off against newcomer John Ahearn in Wichita Falls’ at-large election. Michael Grace has the scoop on both candidates. Read more here.

Local Elections: Wichita Falls City Council, District 1

Incumbent Michael Smith and candidate Carol Murray are facing off for District 1′s City Council seat. Ebonee Coleman speaks with Smith and Murray on their backgrounds and what they’re looking to bring to District 1. Read more here.

Local Elections: Wichita Falls City Council, District 2

Three brand-new candidates are on the ballot following incumbent DeAndra Chenault choosing not to run for reelection. Reporter Tanner Deleon chats with candidates about their legislative priorities and what it means to run for downtown’s District 2. Read more here.

Vernon ISD Bond Proposal

Voters in Wilbarger county are being asked to pass a $40 million bond for the Vernon Independent School District. Chantale Belefanti interviews Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd on potentially merging two schools into one. Read more here.

What’s on the ballot?

There are eight proposed amendments to Texas’ state constitution that will be voted on during the Nov. 2 election. Two stem from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while others deal with property tax exemptions and judicial matters. Read more here, and find a sample ballot here.

What do you need to vote?

In order to vote, you must be a citizen and on the official list of registered voters. You can check the status of your voter registration here.

You also will need at least one form of photo ID, like a Texas driver’s license, US passport, or a military ID card. Your ID can be expired as long as it was valid within the last four years. For more information, and for a full list of acceptable IDs, click here.

Where can you vote on Nov. 2?

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the following locations:

Location Address Phone Number Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls TX 76301 761-7980 Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls TX 76308 447-5437 Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Rd. Wichita Falls TX 76306 723-3764 Commissioner Pct 2 Building 103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354 -- Iowa Park Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367 -- Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls TX 76309 691-1020 Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls TX 76306 636-9328 Faith Lodge #1158 2503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls TX 76308 -- 10 & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th St., Wichita Falls 76301 -- Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg 2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360 733-0907

Where can you vote early?

Click here to see where you can vote early in various counties.

Location & Address Date Time Wichita County Courthouse Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 900 7th St. Room 139, Wichita Falls TX Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Pct 2 Building Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354 Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367 Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot Oct. 18-22 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls TX Oct. 23 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sikes Center Mall Oct. 18-22 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls Oct. 23 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360 Oct. 23-24 Closed Oct. 25-29 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are disabled, you may be eligible for special accommodations.

A voter with a disability and their helper who are in line to vote in person may request to move ahead of other voters in line during early voting.

Curbside voting is also available for voters who physically cannot enter the polling place without personal assistance, or if there is a high likelihood that doing so will lead to injury. In that case, the eligible voter can request that an election officer bring a ballot to their car.

Questions? Want more information? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com with suggestions and coverage requests.

