Upcoming events in October

Saturday, October 23

Halloween in the Park is creeping into town! This family-friendly event has something for everyone: cake walks, a kids’ pumpkin decorating contest and carnival games are just the tip of the iceberg! Make sure to head over to Lucy Park by 4:30 to register for their costume contest.

Watch Kell House (the Movie) at the Kell House itself! Make reservations for an 8 p.m. showing on October 23 and 24.

Register for a Paint Your Own Piece class, and learn how to repair, prep, paint, and seal your piece. All supplies (other than furniture) will be provided during the class, which costs $45.

MSU will be hosting a benefits and resources fair for veterans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center.

The WF Ballet Theatre is returning to stage, and bringing the acclaimed Dallas Black Dance Theatre back by popular request. Tickets are $25 -- make sure to get yours now.

The Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit will be opening! The display will run through February of 2022.

Carol Rainey and neighborhood friends are hosting a community garage sale. The proceeds benefit P.E.T.S. Clinic and Patsy’s house, and we’ve been told they’ll have some great items. Make sure to stop by on Saturday!

Sunday, October 24

KMOC is partnering with WFAFB for a food drive! Bring your nonperishable food items to the KMOC studios until Nov. 10.

Friday, October 29

Find out if the 112-year old Kell House really does house any ghosts via a haunted tour! The museum will tell real stories and walk you around the grounds. You can also choose to stay for a showing of Kell House (the Movie). Make sure to make your reservations today!

Saturday, October 30

Community Fest is taking place at Evangel Church! Bring your family and join in on hay rides, face painting, and a slew of fun games from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kell House is hosting its second annual jack-o’-lantern jubilee! Register your child online to decorate a pumpkin, participate in a scavenger hunt, and snap some photos on the Kell House Museum grounds.

Tour Burkburnett High School’s “ofrenda” to have fun while learning about a beautiful cultural experience. Guests can bring their own photos to add to their wall of honor, and the free event also features a photo both, face paint, skull-making stations, and a safe trick-or-treat zone. Make sure to bring food donations to help restock their food bank -- donations are accepted at the front door.

Bingo, Bags, & Badges is back! For $75, get 20 bingo cards, grab a meal, and watch your favorite law enforcement officer as they walk the runway to their favorite music and model fabulous bags! Play bingo to win a designer bag, generously donated to benefit Patsy’s House.

Sunday, October 31

Comanche Nation Casino is getting into the Halloween spirit, with a Fright Night hot seat and costume contest. Show off your spookiest costume from 9-11 p.m. for a chance to win up to a thousand dollars in cash, and/or Comanche Credit.

