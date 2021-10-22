Warm and windy weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unseasonably warm weather will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 80′s this weekend. For Friday expect a high near 83 with mostly sunny skies. This evening for football expect temps in the 70′s with a breeze out of the south at around 10-20 mph. Saturday the wind continues strong out of the south and so does the heat, we will reach a high near 85. A small shower or two across our western and northwestern counties cannot be ruled out as a dry line develops across West Texas.

Sunday sees more sunshine and a high near 88, another few showers will be possible. Early next week could see a few days with highs in the 90′s, thankfully a cold front drops temps significantly Tuesday and will bring with it more rain chances.

