Warm and windy weekend

First Alert Weather Team (KAUZ)
First Alert Weather Team (KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unseasonably warm weather will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 80′s this weekend. For Friday expect a high near 83 with mostly sunny skies. This evening for football expect temps in the 70′s with a breeze out of the south at around 10-20 mph. Saturday the wind continues strong out of the south and so does the heat, we will reach a high near 85. A small shower or two across our western and northwestern counties cannot be ruled out as a dry line develops across West Texas.

Sunday sees more sunshine and a high near 88, another few showers will be possible. Early next week could see a few days with highs in the 90′s, thankfully a cold front drops temps significantly Tuesday and will bring with it more rain chances.

