WF Warriors v. Mudbugs canceled due to mechanical issue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Warriors’ series against the Shreveport Mudbugs, scheduled for Friday Oct. 22 and Saturday Oct. 23, has been canceled.

On Thursday the team’s ice plant had to be shut down due to a mechanical issue. In a statement, the team said it is working to repair it but will not be able to host the Mudbugs.

The series will be rescheduled for a date to be determined. If you have already purchased tickets, they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

For questions, please call the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at (940) 716-5500.

