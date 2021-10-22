City Guide
The Wichita Falls Arts Councils hosts an online auction

Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The exhibit featured 200 pieces of art and 70 pieces were from young artists. Program coordinator Kristine Thueson said this is their 15th hosting the exhibit and it holds a lot of importance it’s the community gets a chance to see community art.

“We really feel like it’s important for people, new artists and professional artists to really be able to see what their peers are doing,” said Thueson.

