Willard is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue stopped by the studio on Friday to introduce us to Willard, a regal gentleman looking for his forever home.

Willard has been staying in a little cat condo in Petco with his sisters, Thelma and Louise, since the trio were found out in the country. At three years old, he’s well past the “kitten crazies,” and instead is looking to settle down in a home.

Anyone can see that Willard is a love bug -- he was so pleased by Katie’s petting that he could barely keep his eyes open during the newscast! Staff describe him as affectionate and laid-back, and our news team loved getting to know him before and after the show.

Potential adopters should be aware that Willard has been diagnosed with FIV, a cat-only illness that can be passed to other felines. However, it can only be transmitted through deep bites, and Willard has shown no indications of even nipping at his handlers over the last few months. Humans cannot get FIV, and even with his diagnosis, vets predict that Willard will live a long and happy life.

Despite his proven friendliness with other cats, Willard will likely do best in a single-cat household, or in a home with other laid-back felines.

Our news team really did fall in love with this gentleman, and we’re hoping he finds his perfect match soon.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, he will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

There is a $98 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page

