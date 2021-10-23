City Guide
Cooler weather returns next week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat is in full swing this weekend but by the middle of next week, we are back to fall-like weather. This evening expect temps to fall back into the 70′s. Strong winds out of the south last into Sunday. Tomorrow expect a high near 90. Monday a weak cold front gives us a dip in temps before a stronger cold front arrives Tuesday night. Widespread rainfall will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Once the strong front arrives we are back to highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s.

