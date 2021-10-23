Human remains found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police officers discovered human remains near U.S. Highway 287 and Windthorst Road.

Around 8:44 a.m. Saturday Oct. 23, WFPD responded to a call near US 287 in reference to possible human remains seen on the northbound lanes. Once officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed the remains were of a human body.

The body is believed to be of a while female. The victim has not been identified at this time.

WFPD Crash investigators are currently on the scene. According to an official press release, the investigators believe the victim was possibly hit by a vehicle, possibly a semi- truck, and the driver continued driving, not knowing that they had hit someone.

The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours while the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help the WFPD in this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940)- 322-9888.

