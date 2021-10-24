American Legion Post 169 raise Toys For Tots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 riders are making sure children across Texoma have an extra special Christmas this year.

By hosting their first Toys For Tots Motorcycle Toy Run in Wichita Falls.

Riders with Post 169 said there hasn’t be a Toys For Tots run for the past four years in Wichita County. So they took it upon themselves to help out and fulfill their mission of helping children in need.

“It’s going to be phenomenal when we actually distribute the toys to the families. Whenever you do something like that you can see the looks on the parents faces knowing they will be able to provide for their children,” said Craig Rause, director of American Legion Post 169 riders.

Rause said by the end of the event there was a box full of toys and monetary donations to purchase even more toys.

To find out more information on Toys For Tots visit their website.

