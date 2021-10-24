Base Camp Lindsey host frightful car show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Base Camp Lindsey host 4th annual Zoombiepalooza Car and Motorcycle Show.

“Every year it gets a little bigger, and as you can see we have a huge car crowd here in Wichita Falls. It’s an event that happens to be one that people just love to come out for,” said Tara Bryant, board chair of Base Camp Lindsey.

“We just decided to drive down Jacksboro Highway and we saw the car show. One thing about me that people may not know is that I love some classic cars,” said Valerie Rhodes, participant of Zoombiepalooza Car and Motorcycle Show.

Families that came out to the event were in for quite the treat. As they enjoyed food vendors, music and those classic cars decked out with skeletons behind the wheel.

“We have a group that’s been out here every year since we’ve started. One of them actually has an old hearse, he completely decks out in Halloween stuff,” said Bryant.

While the car show was free owners had to pay registration fees that will go towards helping homeless veterans in need.

“I know they’re trying to build a home, so we’re hoping that the community will get behind them and help,” said Rhodes.

The more people hear about the project and what’s it’s actually about the more people are backing it,” said Bryant.

The non- profit is still hoping to raise enough money to replace plumbing, and the HVAC system in the old nursing home building. They hope to have it open by Aug. of next year.

