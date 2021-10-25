City Guide
3 deaths, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 25.

45 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 25, 2021350s, 60s, 80s3045

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

