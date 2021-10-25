3 deaths, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 25.
45 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 25, 2021
|3
|50s, 60s, 80s
|30
|45
Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.