Early voting numbers in Wichita County

Wichita County
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon and she said as of yesterday close to a 1,000 people have taken advantage of early voting and said they continue to receive mail in ballots as well. Early voting ends Friday for the November 2nd election and Bohannan said voting early comes down to a personal preference.

“I want everybody to vote, we have I think see about 75,000 registered voters a little more than that, that’s just a guestimate. But I would love to see a 100%,” said Bohannon.

Bohannon said in an election like this one she expects to see about 2,000 early voters and another 2,000 voters on election day. She said the election is based on constitutional amendment laws but she stressed that it’s just as important as a presidential election.

Bohannon said if you don’t get the chance to vote early you’re still able to vote on election day and there’s 10 voting sites open in Wichita County from 7am until 7pm November 2nd.

