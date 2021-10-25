FAWD: Severe storms possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday. A cold front will arrive in the evening that will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to Texoma. The main threats will be strong winds and hail, tornado threat will be low.

Monday will feel much cooler than today, we will have partly cloudy skies and a high near 83. Tuesday heats up again and will reach the low 90′s before a cold front cools us off. Wednesday it will only get into the upper 60′s. The rest of next week expect things to be dry with highs in the 70′s.

