City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car

Stormy Johnson
Stormy Johnson(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy has been indicted for her son’s murder.

Court documents from Oct. 21 show that mother, Stormy Johnson, was indicted by a grand jury for the capital murder of her son Logan. The jury found that Johnson endangered her child by allowing her boyfriend, Corey Trumbull, to repeatedly physically and/or sexually abuse him.

Johnson and Trumbull are said to have continuously been involved in gruesome beatings of Cline, which eventually led to his death.

In February of 2020, the body of 11-year old Logan Cline was found in an abandoned car at the Red Roof Inn on Kenley Avenue. Johnson was subsequently arrested in August of 2021 on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend was also charged with capital murder.

Corey Trumbull is charged in the murder of an 11 year old boy in Wichita Falls.
Corey Trumbull is charged in the murder of an 11 year old boy in Wichita Falls.(Clark County Detention Center)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say...
Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
The body is believed to be of a while female.
WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road
First Alert Weather Day KAUZ issued for Tuesday night
FAWD: Severe storms possible Tuesday

Latest News

Wichita County
Early voting numbers in Wichita County
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Police searching for suspects after $4,000 worth of seafood stolen
Can you identify these suspects?
Police searching for suspects after $4,000 worth of seafood stolen