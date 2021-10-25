Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy has been indicted for her son’s murder.

Court documents from Oct. 21 show that mother, Stormy Johnson, was indicted by a grand jury for the capital murder of her son Logan. The jury found that Johnson endangered her child by allowing her boyfriend, Corey Trumbull, to repeatedly physically and/or sexually abuse him.

Johnson and Trumbull are said to have continuously been involved in gruesome beatings of Cline, which eventually led to his death.

In February of 2020, the body of 11-year old Logan Cline was found in an abandoned car at the Red Roof Inn on Kenley Avenue. Johnson was subsequently arrested in August of 2021 on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend was also charged with capital murder.

Corey Trumbull is charged in the murder of an 11 year old boy in Wichita Falls. (Clark County Detention Center)

