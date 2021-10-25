Murder suspect’s brother hid handgun, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The brother of a man charged with murdering his neighbor earlier this month is now facing charges of his own.

Police say that Carlos Martin took the gun that killed 32-year-old Martin Jones from the crime scene before law enforcement arrived, after his brother Noel allegedly shot Jones during an argument on Oct. 9.

An arrest affidavit revealed that while Martin denied the charges, his brother and a witness both stated that Martin took the gun and drove away from the scene, along with an unidentified male passenger.

While officers were able to find two spent casings at the scene, the handgun used in the shooting still has not been found.

Carlos Martin was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. He is currently out on bond.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family and funeral expenses of Martin Jones. To donate, click here.

