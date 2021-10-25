City Guide
Police searching for suspects after $4,000 worth of seafood stolen

Can you identify these suspects?
Can you identify these suspects?(WF Crime Stoppers)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are looking for information on two suspects involved in a theft at Sam’s.

The crimes happened on Oct. 1 and Oct. 10. Two women reportedly stole $4,000 worth of fresh and frozen seafood from Sam’s. Police suspect the women are from Lawton, Oklahoma, and their vehicle was a black Chevy Tahoe with Oklahoma license plate LKS881.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

