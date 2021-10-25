Severe Chances Tuesday Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system and cold front bring a line of storms to the area Tuesday evening and night. The main concerns will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and perhaps some hail. The storm system will be east of us by Wednesday morning with northwesterly winds on the back side. This will bring nice fall air into the area for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.