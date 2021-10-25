City Guide
Severe Chances Tuesday Night

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system and cold front bring a line of storms to the area Tuesday evening and night. The main concerns will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and perhaps some hail. The storm system will be east of us by Wednesday morning with northwesterly winds on the back side. This will bring nice fall air into the area for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

