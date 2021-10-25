City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting

By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening.

Police say two neighbors got into an argument before one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Shortly after they crashed into a telephone pole nearby, and left on foot.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 PM in the 4300 block of Edgehill St. on the north side of Wichita Falls near City View High School.

A description of the suspect was not available to News Channel 6 at this time. If you have any information about what happened you are encouraged to contact the WFPD.

Stick With News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF
The body is believed to be of a while female.
WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Martin Jones is survived by his wife and three children.
Murder victim’s family starts GoFundMe for funeral services
All of our hoses are over ten years old and while it may perform well for another month, or a...
WFFD hoping City Council will approve $9.9 million for new trucks

Latest News

American Legion Post 169 collect Toys For Tots
American Legion Post 169 raise Toys For Tots
One of the cars is an old hearse, that's completely decks out in Halloween stuff
Base Camp Lindsey host frightful car show
The body is believed to be of a while female.
WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road
All of our hoses are over ten years old and while it may perform well for another month, or a...
WFFD hoping City Council will approve $9.9 million for new trucks