Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening.

Police say two neighbors got into an argument before one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Shortly after they crashed into a telephone pole nearby, and left on foot.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 PM in the 4300 block of Edgehill St. on the north side of Wichita Falls near City View High School.

A description of the suspect was not available to News Channel 6 at this time. If you have any information about what happened you are encouraged to contact the WFPD.

