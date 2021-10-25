City Guide
Texas has most onion-linked Salmonella cases

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
(Canva)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas has the most people sick as a result of onions amid a salmonella outbreak.

According to the CDC, 158 illnesses have been reported so far in Texas.

In total, 37 states in the U.S. are reporting 652 illnesses from Salmonella.

129 people have been hospitalized as a result.

ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms recalled raw red, white and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource Produce recalled those onions that were shipped from Chihuahua from July 1 to August 31 of this year, while Keeler Family Farms recalled the same onions that were shipped from Chihuahua from July 1 through August 25 of this year.

The CDC recommends not eating any recalled whole raw red, white or yellow onions. According to the CDC, if you can not tell where the onions are from, you should not buy or eat them.

