City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 83 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 61 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will see warmer conditions. We will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. However, we have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night. Around 7 Tuesday evening, storms will start developing in our western counties. These storms will quickly become linear. Once this happens, a squall line quickly develops. The main severe weather threat with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. However, the overall threat for a tornado is low.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body is believed to be of a while female.
WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road
Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say...
Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting
First Alert Weather Day KAUZ issued for Tuesday night
FAWD: Severe storms possible Tuesday
Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF
All of our hoses are over ten years old and while it may perform well for another month, or a...
WFFD hoping City Council will approve $9.9 million for new trucks

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day KAUZ issued for Tuesday night
FAWD: Severe storms possible Tuesday
weather
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday night
Cooler weather returns next week
First Alert Weather Team (KAUZ)
Warm and windy weekend