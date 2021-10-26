City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

37 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths and 45 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 25, 2021350s, 60s, 80s3045
Tuesday, October 26, 2021250s, 60s1537

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say...
Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood

Latest News

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,886 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday