Firefighters extinguish grass fire at Lake Wichita Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls firefighters were called to a grass fire at Lake Wichita Park just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

An eyewitness tells News Channel 6 he was playing disc golf and heard fireworks. Then just a few minutes later, some nearby brush was on fire.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to call in their brush truck to get to the flames, and crews were able to put the fire out within just a few minutes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.