City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kell House offering haunted tours & movie Oct. 29-30

Warning: All the stories told are real!
Warning: All the stories told are real!(Wichita County Heritage Society)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kell House Museum is offering you the chance to see for yourself if the 112-year-old museum really is haunted.

The museum will host after-dark tours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Warning: the stories the tour guides will tell are real! The tours are $6 per person, and reservations are required. Click here to save your spot now!

You can also choose to stay for the Kell House movie after your tour -- concessions are available!

For questions and other information, call (940) 723-2712 or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say...
Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
The body is believed to be of a while female.
WFPD identifies body found near US Highway 287 and Windthorst Road
First Alert Weather Day KAUZ issued for Tuesday night
FAWD: Severe storms possible Tuesday

Latest News

Firefighters extinguish grass fire at Lake Wichita Park
Firefighters extinguish grass fire at Lake Wichita Park
Health officials said that it was difficult to find the source of the outbreak.
Texas among 37 states affected by Salmonella outbreak
Over 1,000 people have voted early in Wichita County
Over 1,000 people have voted early in Wichita County
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car