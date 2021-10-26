MSU Texas receives $44.9 million for Bolin Science Hall renovation, infrastructure upgrades

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University will receive $44.9 million for capital projects after the Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 52.

The bill will grant MSU Texas the funds for renovation, expansion and infrastructure projects, including the Bolin Science Hall project.

“We appreciate the efforts of our local legislators, Sen. Drew Springer and Rep. James Frank, to ensure MSU Texas received this funding. We also appreciate the efforts of Chancellor Tedd Mitchell to have all component institutions in the Texas Tech University System included. These funds pave the way for the much-anticipated upgrades to Bolin Science Hall and provide support for student success. This project will transform our existing facility into a contemporary teaching, learning, and research facility for our current and future students.”

The university originally submitted the biennial Legislative Appropriations Request in the summer of 2020 for the renovation and expansion of Bolin Science Hall and other university infrastructure upgrades.

“Over the past 20 years our spaces in Bolin Science Hall have become some of the most utilized on campus,” said Marcy Brown Marsden, dean of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering. “This promise of a Bolin Hall transformation will allow us the needed spaces and resources to recruit students to MSU Texas and significantly enhance our ability to offer a modern facility for students to learn, conduct research, and collaborate.”

Funding from Senate Bill 52, along with a $5 million pledge from the McCoy Foundation announced in 2018, has secured the funds needed to complete the Bolin project.

“What a fitting tribute this news is to Jim and Vicki McCoy. Jim was an avid supporter of education, especially in our science and engineering programs. We were saddened by his recent passing, but his legacy of philanthropic investment will continue both now and for years to come,” said Johnston.

MSU Texas officials also cited infrastructure upgrades across campus in their request, which are required to support additional space and functions added to the campus over the past decade.

“Infrastructure projects are never as glamourous as new construction or renovation, but they are critical to support our growing campus,” said Johnston. “Our facilities services team provides remarkable work each year to ensure our facilities are repaired on an established schedule, however, the needs we outlined were beyond the funding we currently had available.”

The last revenue bond MSU Texas received was $58.4 million in 2015. The bond was used to construct Centennial Hall, renovate Moffett Library and Bridwell Hall and for ADA/fire safety upgrades.

