Overnight Storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A line of strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts will cross the area tonight. The main line should be east of us before the sun comes up Wednesday morning. Strong northwesterly winds kick in on the backside of the storm system. Winds could gust up to and above 40mph both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be considerably cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows dipping into the 40s. The weekend looks less windy and a little warmer. Much cooler air arrives after Halloween.

