Proposition 3 requirements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas voters will weigh in on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on November 2nd.

And proposition three, stems from a larger debate that arose during the pandemic.

Proposition three would ban state or political affiliates from prohibiting or limiting religious places which includes churches or any place of worships from gathering together. Pastor Harold Roan said the constitution is designed to protect individual liberty.

“People will use being worried about about being safe to take your freedoms from you. You don’t wanna lose your child let me put a chip in your child and I can show you where your kids is 24 hours a day. But does the government know where you are 24 hours a day,” said Pastor Roan.

Opponents of the proposition fear removing rights from the government could prevent them from protecting people from evacuations or public health emergencies.

