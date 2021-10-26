Strong to severe storms will develop tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. However, we have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night. Around 7 Tuesday evening, storms will start developing in our western counties. These storms will quickly become linear. Once this happens, a squall line quickly develops. The main severe weather threat with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. However, the overall threat for a tornado is low.

