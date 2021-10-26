City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms will develop tonight

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. However, we have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night. Around 7 Tuesday evening, storms will start developing in our western counties. These storms will quickly become linear. Once this happens, a squall line quickly develops. The main severe weather threat with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. However, the overall threat for a tornado is low.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Wichita Falls Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say...
Suspect at large after Sunday night shooting
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
Can you identify these suspects?
Police searching for suspects after $4,000 worth of seafood stolen

Latest News

Severe Weather Tuesday Night
Severe Chances Tuesday Night
Severe Weather Tuesday Night
Severe Weather Tuesday Night
weather
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday