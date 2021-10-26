Texas among 37 states affected by Salmonella outbreak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Salmonella outbreak that the FDA said is coming from red, white and yellow onions distributed by the company Prosource is affecting Texas. The onions are being imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Texas, along with 36 other states, have been hit with this outbreak. Texas is leading the nation in reported Salmonella cases spreading across 36 counties. However, Wichita County has not had any reported cases as of Monday.

“We don’t have any cases at this time reported in Wichita County, which is great,” Brandi Smith, Epidemiology Nurse at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

Health officials said that it was difficult to find the source of the outbreak because onions are an ingredient used in many different meals.

“Onions are what’s kind of considered a hidden food,” Samantha Blair, Environmental Health Administrator at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said. “They are in a whole lot of things and they are not the main ingredient, so they kind of get overlooked and it is really hard to tie something back to them.”

Although there is not an outbreak in Wichita County at the moment, health officials said to go ahead and get rid of your onions to be on the safe side.

“So what you should do is if you have any red, white or yellow onions that don’t have the little sticker, you can’t look back and see what the company is or if it was from Mexico, then you need to throw those out,” Smith said. “I know we have had the question ‘oh I will just cook with them’ but we can’t guarantee that the cooking temperatures or cooking processes that you are going to use would kill that bacteria.”

Health officials said that most people feel symptoms six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. Some of those symptoms include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

They also said most people get better without treatment in four to seven days, but if you get worse or are concerned then to call your doctor.

