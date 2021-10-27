City Guide
Atmos Energy donates $5K to Meals on Wheels

Pictured left to right: Amanda Culley with The Kitchen and Pam Hughes Pak with Atmos Energy
Pictured left to right: Amanda Culley with The Kitchen and Pam Hughes Pak with Atmos Energy(Courtesy of Atmos Energy)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is making sure to give back, donating $5,000 to The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program.

The $5,000 was given as part of the company’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative. The check was presented by Pam Hughes Pak, who is a former employee of The Kitchen and knew firsthand how essential this donation is to the seniors, disabled, and home-bound who receive meals through the program.

