Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bubba McDaniel was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a 2020 road rage incident, in which McDaniel shot at another car. He was originally charged with Deadly Conduct and booked into jail in August of 2020. A new bond has not been set.

McDaniel was indicted for the assault charge in May of 2021, and posted bond the next day. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for January of 2022.

McDaniel is the father of Jason “Wilder” McDaniel, the two-year-old boy found dead in October of 2018.

