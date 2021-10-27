City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return
A Pennsylvania woman carried her neighbor to safety after his house caught on fire.
Woman carries neighbor out of burning house
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
Delta launching facial recognition tech trial at Atlanta airport