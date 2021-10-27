City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies

They will offer there services to most of Wichita County
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Grinder Group has expanded their services to Wichita Falls. They do free COVID testing for anyone that has a valid ID.

It is a PCR COVID-19 cheek swab that you can do on your own so the process is less invasive and still 99% accurate. They have stations set up in Wichita Falls for the general public but they also do companies. Carla Kephart, site manager for grinder group says most companies that have COVID testing have to pay for it for their employees putting them in a bind.

“Companies are benefited by this because we do employee testing for them at no cost to the employer,” Kephart said. “We do go on site to do the testing so that they don’t have to send their employees to long waits in clinics.”

Kephart also said that they will do business with surrounding city’s as well. They will do everything they can to fit anyone’s schedule to make it work for them.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood

Latest News

The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies
free covid testing
Texoma
Businesses are still seeing shipping delays due to COVID
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Find out if the tales of Kell House are real or folklore
Kell House Haunted Tours
keeping pets safe during halloween
Keeping your pets safe during Halloween weekend