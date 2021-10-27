The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Grinder Group has expanded their services to Wichita Falls. They do free COVID testing for anyone that has a valid ID.

It is a PCR COVID-19 cheek swab that you can do on your own so the process is less invasive and still 99% accurate. They have stations set up in Wichita Falls for the general public but they also do companies. Carla Kephart, site manager for grinder group says most companies that have COVID testing have to pay for it for their employees putting them in a bind.

“Companies are benefited by this because we do employee testing for them at no cost to the employer,” Kephart said. “We do go on site to do the testing so that they don’t have to send their employees to long waits in clinics.”

Kephart also said that they will do business with surrounding city’s as well. They will do everything they can to fit anyone’s schedule to make it work for them.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.