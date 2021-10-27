Health district now providing booster shots for all 3 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 booster shots for all three vaccines are now available in Wichita County.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots are available at almost every location where COVID vaccines have been given out. If you are looking to get a booster shot, contact your doctor or local pharmacy to find out how you can get one.

Health officials said they are happy to be able to offer the booster to their community now in hopes to continue to lower cases and hospitalizations.

“We want to make sure people aren’t getting ill and if they are then they aren’t getting as sick and they are certainly not ending up in the hospital,” Lou Kreidler, Director of Health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said. “So it is important for them to get that booster to continue that higher level of immunity.”

Health officials said that this is the next step to eliminating COVID-19, and that the immunity built up from the initial dose is not as strong as the first six months after getting it.

“Offering the booster provides some extra protection for those individuals who were vaccinated early and now that the vaccines have been out for a while, they are seeing that there is some waning protection, especially against the Delta variant,” Kreidler said.

For Pfizer and Moderna, you have to wait at least six months after receiving the initial dose. Then anyone 65 and older can get it. For anyone between 18 and 64, you can only get the booster if you live in a long-term care setting, work or live in a high risk setting or have underlying medical conditions. For the Johnson and Johnson, you have to wait at least two months after receiving the initial dose then anyone 18 and older can get it.

“That really is our end goal is to keep individuals one, out of the hospital but two, especially out of ICU and in need of a critical care situation,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler also said they have pre-ordered the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 12. They hope to receive and be able to vaccinate children whose parents want their kids vaccinated before the holidays.

