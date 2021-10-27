City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Keeping your pets safe during Halloween weekend

Keep candy out of reach from your furry friends
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Halloween weekend is a few days away and although kids and parents are looking forward to eating a bunch of candy... pet owners have to be careful.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for veterinarians. In fact, several we spoke with in Wichita Falls say they see a 12% increase in activity around Halloween. So they are reminding pet owners to keep candy out of reach from your pets, but they also understand accidents happen. So there is a way to treat them at home.

“If you know that your animal has ingested candy, the best thing to do is to make them vomit,” Cheryl Heineken, Executive Director of Humane Society of Wichita County said. “If you happen to have activated charcoal which most of us don’t then you can also use hydrogen peroxide. You just give them a few CC’s depending on your dog size.”

Heineken says if you walk them around in a circle afterwards, it should take about 10 to 15 minutes to work. But if it doesn’t, she says call the vet.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood

Latest News

The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies
free covid testing
Texoma
Businesses are still seeing shipping delays due to COVID
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Find out if the tales of Kell House are real or folklore
Kell House Haunted Tours