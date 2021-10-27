Keeping your pets safe during Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Halloween weekend is a few days away and although kids and parents are looking forward to eating a bunch of candy... pet owners have to be careful.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for veterinarians. In fact, several we spoke with in Wichita Falls say they see a 12% increase in activity around Halloween. So they are reminding pet owners to keep candy out of reach from your pets, but they also understand accidents happen. So there is a way to treat them at home.

“If you know that your animal has ingested candy, the best thing to do is to make them vomit,” Cheryl Heineken, Executive Director of Humane Society of Wichita County said. “If you happen to have activated charcoal which most of us don’t then you can also use hydrogen peroxide. You just give them a few CC’s depending on your dog size.”

Heineken says if you walk them around in a circle afterwards, it should take about 10 to 15 minutes to work. But if it doesn’t, she says call the vet.

