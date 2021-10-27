WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Kell House haunted tours are back for another year.

The tours are taking place Friday and Saturday and cost six dollars, but you need to make a reservation for a specific time slot online here. https://tinyurl.com/KellHouseHauntedTours

“We are excited that Halloween is coming up because the number one question we get is if the Kell House is haunted,” Nadine Mackown, site director for Kell House Museum said. “We invite you to come and judge for yourself.”

She says this is her favorite time of the year and one of the most anticipated events in Wichita Falls. She appreciates the support from the community and is ready for facts and folklore to be told this weekend about the history of the Kell House.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.