Kell House Museum begins restoration project

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A project that’s been long awaited since 2017 is finally happening to the historical Kell House Museum. Tuesday was the second day of a multi-step restoration process.

It began with the removal of 40 windows on the home and is a labor of love Kell House staff said they are excited to see.

“It’s really good to finally see something actually changing, something coming off and it’s looking like a construction site,” said Nadine McKown, site director. “It’s pretty exciting and definitely good news.”

Once the windows have been re-installed, construction crews will move on to rebuilding the front porch, fixing columns and completing scaffolding work. That work should get started over the next couple of weeks.

