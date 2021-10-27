Meliodosis: what it is and why you should be on the lookout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four people in different states have come down with a serious tropical disease despite not travelling internationally. That illness has now been traced back to a common household item, and the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is warning residents to be on the lookout.

An outbreak of meliodosis has been traced back to a Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray, which is commonly sold in Walmarts and other stores. Also known as Whitmore’s disease, meliodosis can be spread to both humans and animals through direct contact with contaminated soil and water. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” the CDC said. It was sold for $4 in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website starting in February and until Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the spray in six scents. Officials are investigating whether other scents and brands may pose a risk.

Walmart issued a statement Friday, saying the company took immediate action when federal agencies told the retailer of their findings.

Four closely-linked cases from Georgia, Texas, Minnesota and Kansas have been confirmed thus far, and two of those patients (including one child in Georgia) passed away as a direct result of the illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said lab analyses showed all four infections were closely related.

While no cases have been confirmed in Wichita County at this time, the WF-WC Health District is recommending that those who have the Better Homes & Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray “Lavender & Chamomile” with Gemstones product, or any of the other recalled scents with Gemstones (including Lemon & Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime & Eucalyptus, and Sandalwood & Vanilla) in their homes should immediately do the following:

Do not open the bottle, or stop using this product immediately.

Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash. Instead, double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

Clean house! Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted PineSol or similar disinfectant. Wash your hands thoroughly afterwards, even if you were wearing gloves.

If you used the product within the past 21 days and develop a fever or other Meliodosis symptoms, you should seek medical care and inform your doctor about your exposure to the spray.

If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

