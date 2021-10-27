City Guide
MSU Texas exam credits can be transferred for Caribbean students

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new program is giving MSU Texas students from the Caribbean a leg up when they transfer in.

The university agreed with the Caribbean Examinations Council to let exam credits from schools in places like Jamaica and Barbados transfer into academic credits at MSU.

The MSU Texas director of global education talked about how this will help students.

“What we were finding was that sometimes students were taking some of these courses back home in the Caribbean and it wasn’t always transferring up its equivalent in MSU credit,” said Dr. Michael Mills. “This is going to shorten their path to the degree because they’re being recognized for that work that they did prior to getting here.”

At least 2,000 students from the Caribbean have made their way through MSU over the last 30 years.

“By recognizing these exams and the work that comes from them over a semester, by being able to transfer their credit in at Midwestern, we’re helping shorten their path to their degree and also to making Midwestern a viable place for them to continue their education,” said Mills.

This program will be in place for at least the next five years.

