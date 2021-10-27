Proposition 4 state judge eligibility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 4th Proposition on the election ballot for November 2nd would require a new state judge eligibility. Candidates will need ten years of law experience in Texas or out of state to be eligible for Texas Supreme Court, Criminals Court of Appeals or Texas Court of Appeals. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says the extra experience maybe be needed.

“If we have a more season attorney becoming a judge, then hopefully they would able to do a better job because in our case they take on a whole enchilada at one time,” Judge Gossom.

Prop four also states anyone running for district judge needs eight years of law practice or judicial experience in Texas.

