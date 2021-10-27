Severe storms now east of Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The line of thunderstorms that moved into the area last night is now east of Texoma. Our threat of severe weather is now over. Areas east of Wichita Falls can expect moderate rainfall to continue until around 10 AM. By lunchtime, the entire area will be dry for the rest of the day. Expect a high this afternoon around 69 with strong winds out of the northwest that could gust up to 30 mph.

