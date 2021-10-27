City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Severe storms now east of Texoma

By Mason Brighton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The line of thunderstorms that moved into the area last night is now east of Texoma. Our threat of severe weather is now over. Areas east of Wichita Falls can expect moderate rainfall to continue until around 10 AM. By lunchtime, the entire area will be dry for the rest of the day. Expect a high this afternoon around 69 with strong winds out of the northwest that could gust up to 30 mph.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Overnight Severe Storm Threat
Overnight Storms
Overnight Severe Storm Threat
Overnight Severe Storm Threat
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Severe Weather Tuesday Night
Severe Chances Tuesday Night