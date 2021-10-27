City Guide
WFPD accepting applications for new officers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is hiring!

The department is recruiting for its newest police academy. While there are currently only openings for six officers, a source said that number could increase soon. The application period will be open until Nov. 29, and candidates must turn 21 years old by the time they graduate from the police academy.

Current officers say that there are many benefits that come with the job, but support from the community tops the list.

“Joining the Wichita Falls Police Department, it’s the best in the nation,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “And our community is so, so good to us. They are so supportive.”

Sgt. Eipper said that the community in Wichita Falls is why he’s never left his job, even after twenty plus years as an officer.

For more information, or to submit an application, click here. The police department is also accepting applications for support positions like records clerks and dispatchers.

