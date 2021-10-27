Windy Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong area of low pressure will expand and become stronger to our east on Thursday. This will create strong winds out of the northwest in the 30 to 35mph with higher gusts. This may create some power outages in some places. Temperatures will be mild but the wind will make it feel cooler. The winds drop off this weekend as we warm up. A big front and much cooler weather headed our way next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.