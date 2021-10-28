3 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 3 deaths and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Oct. 28.

35 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths and 91 new cases reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 25, 2021 3 50s, 60s, 80s 30 45 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 2 50s, 60s 15 37 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1 90s 27 37 Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 3 40s, 60s, 70s 19 35

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

