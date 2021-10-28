City Guide
3 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 3 deaths and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Oct. 28.

35 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths and 91 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 25, 2021350s, 60s, 80s3045
Tuesday, October 26, 2021250s, 60s1537
Wednesday, October 27, 2021190s2737
Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021340s, 60s, 70s1935

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

