Alzhimer’s virtual walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America said there are services available for people and no one should go through this along. He adds many people are in denial about whether they have dementia and if they have any questions or concerns to consult with their doctor or a dementia specialist.

“In the State of Texas there’s more than 400,000 people living with Alzheimers disease. Think about how astronomical that number is and throughout the entire country more than six million people,” said Charles Fuschillo, CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

For more information about the walk you can sign up at www.afawalk.com

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.